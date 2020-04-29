Irrfan Khan Death: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ‘Shocked’ to Hear About the Demise of Bollywood Star, Says ‘May His Work Always Be Remembered’

Arvind Kejriwal, Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: PTI, Twitter)

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. In February 2018, Irrfan was diagnosed with “undisclosed disease” and there were numerous speculations doing rounds about his health. After much rumours, a month later, Irrfan took to Twitter and disclosed that he is suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour and had travelled to London for treatment. On April 28, 2020, the actor was admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital with a colon infection. The news of his demise has left the entire industry members in a state of shock. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal shared a tweet in which he mentioned how he is shocked to hear about Irrfan Khan’s demise. Irrfan Khan Dies at 53, Shoojit Sircar Tweets Condolence Message.

Delhi CM Arvind Kerjriwal tweeted, “Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace.” From celebs to politicians and personalities from other fields have offered condolences on social media platforms. Irrfan Khan Dies at 53: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and Other Celebs Pay Condolences (Read Tweets).

Delhi CM Arvind Kerjriwal’s Tweet On Irrfan Khan’s Demise

Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan’s last project was Angrezi Medium in which he shared screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan. The actor could not step out for promotional activities due to his health conditions. Irrfan Khan was 53 and is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil and Ayan.