Irrfan Khan No More! Saba Qamar Zaman, His Pakistani Co-star in Hindi Medium, Shares Her Grief Over The Tragic News

Saba Qamar and Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium (Picture Credit: Instagram)

Briefly, between 2014-2016, Pakistani actors and actresses were gaining popularity in Indian cinema with films like Creature 3D, Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons and Hindi Medium. Saba Qamar Zaman, one of the finest Pakistani actresses, debuted with Hindi Medium and played Irrfan Khan's wily wife who is hell-bent on getting her daughter admitted to a big school. Today, her first Bollywood co-star Khan breathed his last which has left her in shock too. She is yet to wrap her head around this tremendous loss to global cinema.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Saba wrote how deeply disturbed she feels after hearing the news. "I still can’t absorb the news. It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium. You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor. It is indeed a huge loss to the cinema world," Saba wrote.

Trust us, we still can't believe Irrfan Khan is no more. He was one of the bests that we had and now he is gone. Indian cinema will never be the same again.