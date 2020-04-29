Aamir Khan Remembers Late Actor Irrfan Khan as a ‘Wonderful Talent’, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to His Family and Friends

Aamir Khan, Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rest In Peace, Irrfan Khan! That’s all one has to say to this legendary actor of Hindi Cinema. The 53-year-old has left so many memories behind through his works. Irrfan Khan will dearly be missed. He has given terrific performances throughout his acting career and it was not limited just to Bollywood, but he has played some brilliant roles in some of the Hollywood films as well. He was one precious gem in the world of acting. Aamir Khan, who is also saddened to hear about the demise of the 53-year-old star, remembers this late actor as a ‘wonderful talent’. Irrfan Khan No More: Priyanka Chopra Offers Condolences To Her '7 Khoon Maaf' Co-Star In a Heartwarming Tweet.

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with an neuroendocrine tumour about which he disclosed in March 2018. He had travelled to London for the treatment. On April 28, 2020, he was hospitalised with a colon infection. Aamir Khan took to Twitter and offered his heartfelt condolences to Irrfan Khan’s near and dear ones. He wrote, “Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. How tragic and sad. Such a wonderful talent. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Thank you Irrfan for all the joy you have brought to our lives through your work. You will be fondly remembered. Love. a.” Irrfan Khan Dies at 53: Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Sai Pallavi and Other South Celebs Pay Condolences on Social Media.

Aamir Khan’s Tweet On Irrfan Khan’s Death

Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. How tragic and sad. Such a wonderful talent. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Thank you Irrfan for all the joy you have brought to our lives through your work. You will be fondly remembered. Love. a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan’s last appearance was in the film Angrezi Medium that released in March 2020. Owing to coronavirus outbreak, its theatrical performance was affected as theatres had to be closed down. This movie is currently available on Disney+ Hotstar.