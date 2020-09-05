Music has the power to calm your mind whereas lyrics can touch your heart. And when two are on the right track, that’s how one gets a melody that's beyond ordinary. Over the years, Bollywood as a whole has churned many peppy, romantic and spicy numbers, but only the one with depth can soothe your soul. And well, who better than lyricist Irshad Kamil, who has given the industry songs which are iconic and how. From love, betrayal to joy, Irshad has tapped every emotion and there’s no one like him in the business. Kabir Singh Song Bekhayali Gets an 'Arijit Singh' Touch and Fans Are Mighty Impressed With This New Version! (Watch Video).

On September 5, 2020, the lyricist turns a year old and what a better day to list his work than the D-day. There's this finesse in his work that transports you in an altogether different world. And so, on the occasion of his birthday, we bring to you some of the best lyrics penned by him.

"Tum Se Hi" - Jab We Met

First on our list, is a song from Kareena and Shahid Kapoor starrer. The lyrics of this one is penned by Irshad and will instantly remind you of your first love and all the feelings you went through while experiencing the same. Watch.

"Bhage Re Mann" - Chameli

A beautiful song featuring none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. The lyrics of this one takes you through the tale of a prostitute who is often misunderstood and has a desire to live a free life.

"Tu Jaane Na" – Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

The soul-stirring lyrics of this song will make you fall in love with the words. And who better would have done justice in converting pain into beauty rather than the master himself.

"Safar" - Jab Harry Met Sejal

"Safar" in English means journey. And just like the name, the song also takes you on a journey where you’ll be completely lost in the lyrics. And ofcourse Shah Rukh Khan adds depth to the beautiful words.

"Kun Faya Kun"– Rockstar

This one is a masterpiece by Irshad Kamil. Each Urdu word in the song is so difficult to understand but somehow you connect with it as there’s so much innocense in those hard-hitting words.

"Agar Tum Saath Ho" - Tamasha

This song happens to be our all-time favourite. Irshad’s powerful words do the perfect job in capturing the essence of vulnerability and needing another shoulder to cry, laugh and vent out.

Bekhayali - Kabir Singh

This song might be a bit fast for a few out there, however, for the ones who have lost love and are trying hard to win it back can totally relate to the track. It is emotional as well as perfect.

That’s it, guys! Those are top seven songs with amazing lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Yep, we do know that are many songs we might have missed here. But these are our favourites. Here’s wishing the supreme lyricist a happy birthday from team LatestLY. Stay tuned!

