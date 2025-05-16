In 2025, many fresh talents, including star kids, made their highly awaited debuts. Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani made her debut opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan in Azaad, while Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan kicked off his acting journey with Nadaaniyan, co-starring Khushi Kapoor. On the other hand, late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's granddaughter Naomika Saran is grabbing headlines ever since she made an appearance at the screening of her uncle and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's film, Sky Force, in January. Amid this, a video of her along with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and actor Agastya Nanda outside a popular production house is going viral online. Rajesh Khanna’s Granddaughter Naomika Saran Oozes Charm As She Makes Rare Appearance at Maddock Films’ 20th Anniversary Bash; Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Naomika Saran To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Agasta Nanda?

In a video shared on a paparazzi handle on Instagram on Thursday (May 15), Naomika Saran was spotted outside Maddock Films' office in Mumbai's Santacruz. She was clicked by the paps as she left the location. Minutes after her exit, Agastya Nanda was also spotted exiting the premises. This has sparked speculations whether the two are working on a project together marking the acting debut of Naomika. As photos and videos of the duo's latest outing surfaced online, netizens took to the comment section to shower love on the pair, who might actually share screen space together soon.

Naomika Saran and Agastya Nanda Clicked at Maddock Fims’ Office in Mumbai

About Naomika Saran

Naomika Saran is the daughter of former actress Rinkee Khanna (the youngest daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia) and businessman Sameer Saran. Her uncle is none other than Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar, Akshay Kumar, making Aarav Bhatia and Nitara Bhatia her cousins. Naomika maintains a low profile on social media and has over 170k followers and 18 posts on Instagram. However, the 20-year-old effortlessly manages to grab everyone's attention with her stunning looks and charming features. Every time she steps out, fans couldn't help but point out her striking resemblance to her late grandfather. Who Is Naomika Saran? Meet Akshay Kumar’s Niece and Rajesh Khanna-Dimple Kapadia’s Granddaughter Who Stole the Spotlight at ‘Sky Force’ Screening.

On the other hand, Agastya Nanda made his Bollywood debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The musical comedy also introduced Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina to the industry.

