Actress Isha Koppikar will soon start working on her next film in Chennai. On Sunday, she tweeted a boomerang of her showing her on a plane. "Resuming my shoots and Ia¿m Off to Chennai! New look, what do you think? Ps - removed the mask literally for just a second for this boomerang," she wrote. Isha Koppikar Birthday Special: Five Songs Of The Actress That Prove Why She Will Always Be The Ultimate Khallas Girl!

This comes just a day after she shared some photos of her at the Haji Ali Dargah. "Went to Haji Ali Dargah with @hajiarfat bhai and prayed for world peace and to seek blessings for all my shoots starting soon," she tweeted on December 5. Isha Koppikar Turns Cop for New Web Show

Check Out Isha Koppikar's Tweet Below:

Resuming my shoots and I’m Off to Chennai! New look, what do you think? Ps - removed the mask literally for just a second for this boomerang pic.twitter.com/BfVkIt0Znt — Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) December 6, 2020

Isha, best known for starring in films such as "Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi", "Don" and "Darna Zaroori Hai", didn't mention name of her next project, but last month, she had tweeted that the team ofATamil film "Ayalaan" had started shooting for it. The movie also stars Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2020 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).