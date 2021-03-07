Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have completed shooting for their upcoming film Badhaai Do. Rajkummar posted two pictures on Instagram posing with Bhumi and the film's director Harshvardhan Kulkarni. "Out of the sets and straight into your heartsa It's a WRAP! Can't wait for y'all to see the film! #BadhaaiDo," Rajkummar wrote as the caption. Badhaai Do: Bhumi Pednekar Thankful to ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ for Shaping Her Career, As She Shoots at the Same Location for Her Upcoming Film.

Bhumi posted the same pictures on the photo-sharing website and wrote: "It's a wrap for Shardul & Sumi. This picture does no justice to what we & the entire team felt while shooting this film - Pure love for each other, constant laughs and memories for a lifetime #BadhaaiDo "@rajkummar_rao and #harshwardhankulkarni you both are and my entire team - Thank You For Making This Such A Memorable One." It’s ‘Pawri’ Time On Badhaai Do Sets! Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar And Team Wrap Up First Shooting Schedule Of Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s Film (Watch Video).

She added that she feels lucky to have worked with them and thanked the entire team of the film. Badhaai Do is the second instalment in the Badhaai Ho franchise. While the first film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film will see Bhumi team with Rajkummar to take the franchise forward.

Check Out Rajkummar Rao's Instagram Post Below:

The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy "Hunterr" (2015), and is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who earlier wrote Badhaai Ho.

