Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor turns 25 today and the actress has some really good projects lined up to release. Yes, the gorgeous looking diva is now a known face in the industry as she is known for her roles whether it was in Gunjan Saxena, Roohi or the debut film Dhadak. Late Legend Sridevi's eldest daughter Janhvi completed her education before making her Bollywood debut. She is a graduate of the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, Los Angeles, USA. At just 25, the actress has seven films under her kitty and fans of the actress can't wait to see her back on the big screen. Janhvi Kapoor Takes the Internet by Storm As She Poses in a Sexy Metallic Seashell Mini Dress (View Pics).

On, Janhvi Kapoor's 25th birthday, we are going to take a look at her upcoming movies she is going to star in as the lead. Below is Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movies list.

Good Luck Jerry

Good Luck Jerry is Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming black comedy film. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in the supporting roles. It is a remake of the Tamil movie Kolamaavu Kokila. Director and writer Siddharth Sengupta has helmed the project and it was halted several times in Punjab due to the farmers protest. No confirmed release date of the film is announced yet.

Mr And Mrs Mahi!

After Gunjan Saxena, Janhvi Kapoor is teaming up with Karan Johar once again for upcoming sports drama. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao too are reuniting to play the lead after Roohi. Former Indian cricketer and now turned commentator Dinesh Kartik gave training to Janhvi for the film.

Mili Janhvi Kapoor to be the leading lady in Mili. The film is an official remake of the Malayalam movie Helen, which was an acclaimed survival thriller drama produced by Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor. It will be interesting to see the actress in this thriller flick. Dostana 2 Janhvi Kapoor is also the lead actress for the sequel of hit comedy-drama Dostana (2008). However, Kartik Aaryan who was earlier locked in as the lead actor was officially removed from the project due to professional working issues. No announcement of the male lead is made yet. Janhvi Kapoor Oozes Sensuality as She Poses in a Bra Top Paired With Denim Shorts in Latest Sunset Pictures! Ranbhoomi Janhvi Kapoor to star alongside Varun Dhawan in upcoming film Ranbhoomi. The film is all set to be directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. No release date and rest of the deets of the project is out yet Takht Janhvi Kapoor is also going to be a part of Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. The multi-starrer movie also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in major roles. Bombay Girl In 2019, it was announced that Janhvi will be a part of a film backed by father Boney Kapoor and will by directed by Ssanjay Tripaathi. However, no official confirmation regarding the film's shoot and release date is made yet. LatestLY and team wishes the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor a blessed birthday and keep entertaining fans with your films in years to come.

