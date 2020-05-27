Janhvi Kapoor Doesn't Get Sister Khushi's TikTok Obsession, Says 'Suddenly at 3 Am, She Is Doing Her Makeup and Making Videos'

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor is so done with the lockdown. Her sister Khushi Kapoor's obsession with TikTok is not helping either. We see the two sisters engage in banter on social media quite often. It is entertaining, keep 'em coming. But in a recent interview with Filmfare Janhvi expressed that she doesn't get Khushi's obsession with making TikToks. Janhvi Kapoor’s Quarantine Tapes: You Know the Actress, Now Get To Know Person Behind the Glam, In This Bare-All Lockdown Confession (Watch Video).

BTW, if you haven't come across Khush's TikTioks, let us tell you that she is fabulous. A host of celebs have given TikTok a go this year including Sunny Leone, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty - who landed among the top 50 TikTokers in the past couple of months.

"Khushi started this TikTok thing. She is only doing that. Suddenly at 3 am, she is doing her makeup and making these TikTok videos. I think we are very close to losing it but we are hanging by the thread,” Janhvi expressed.

The Ghost Stories actress also added, "I am like the imbecile, immature, childish younger sister and she is the protective, sensible, independent elder sister,"

Recently, Janhvi featured on a cover of a magazine's latest issue. The photoshoot for the magazine was done by the actress during the lockdown. Khushi helped her sister and clicked her pics.

Also, more than two of Janhvi's household helps have contracted COVID-19. "Staying at home is still the best solution we have. Stay safe everyone," wrote Janhvi on Instagram, reacting to the news.

Janhvi will be seen in a gamut of movies post the lockdown. She has finished shooting for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a biopic on India's first female IAF pilot to fly into a war, and Roohi Afzana, the horror-comedy where she plays dual roles. She also has Dostana 2 and Takht.