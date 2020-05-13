Janhvi Kapoor’s Quarantine Tapes: You Know the Actress, Now Get To Know Person Behind the Glam, In This Bare-All Lockdown Confession (Watch Video)

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Insta)

The nationwide lockdown has been teaching all of us many lessons. Even our Bollywood celebs are taking one day at a time and are coping up with the current situation. All in all, everyone is trying to be positive in such grim times as there's no running away from the outbreak. And looks like Dhadak actress, Janhvi Kapoor who is quarantining with her family has learned a lot amid the house arrest. Why do we say this? As the Bollywood babe recently shared a video on her Instagram where she is the narrator and speaks about her maa, paa, sister, cousins, good memories with friends and much more. Yep, the girl's bare-all lockdown confession will surely make you smile. Janhvi Kapoor's Sister Khushi Turns Photographer for Her Latest Bazaar India Mag-Cover Clicked at Home During Lockdown (View Pic).

The heartfelt video starts off with the actress saying Who is Janhvi Kapoor? And from there on she takes fans on a tour which is all about herself. In the clip, she can be seen saying how she has the characteristics of her mom (Sridevi), dad (Boney Kapoor) and sister (Khushi Kapoor). She also adds how she feels her dad is lonely and she should spend more time with him. That's not it, as the girl also tells it the world that she has added to her confidence after stating indoors. Further, Kapoor gives tips of staying positive, valuing each other and ends the clip by saying, 'if you can't go outside, go inside.' Sridevi's 2nd Death Anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor And Other Family Members Reach Mylapore To Perform A Puja For The Late Actress (View Pics).

Check Out The Video Shared By Janhvi Kapoor Below:

Well, this is not the first time Janhvi has poured her heart out on social media. As earlier, she had also written an emotional note and talked about the things she has learnt from the lockdown. In the same, she had expressed how having the luxury of being around family at such times is pure gold. Coming to her latest clip, we are all hearts. Stay tuned!