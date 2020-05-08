Janhvi Kapoor Gets Goofy With Sister Khushi Kapoor in a 'How to Annoy Your Sister 101' Post and It is Adorable (Watch Video)

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus outbreak has brought everything to a standstill. With everyone locked down at home, social media has become the new normal and hence not only regular folks but even celebrities are now glued to social media platforms and have been sharing how they have been spending their quarantine time. It has been fun looking at some amazing sunkissed selfies and workout videos of celebs from their home. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share an adorable post with her sister Khushi Kapoor. The duo seems to be having a fun time amid lockdown and shared a few pictures and videos on Instagram. Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Sunkissed Pic of Her That You Wouldn’t Want to Miss.

Janhvi and Khushi are known to be extremely close and the duo recently shot a few funny videos together where Janhvi is seen annoying her little sister. Sharing the post, Janhvi wrote,"how to annoy your sister 101 ." It is indeed adorable to see the Kapoor sisters goofing around and we bet this post will certainly bring a smile to your face and probably also give you ideas on how to annoy your sister. Janhvi Kapoor Bakes A Carrot Cake For Khushi Kapoor And The Latter’s Food Review Will Leave You In Splits (Watch Video).

Check Out Janhvi Kapoor's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram How to annoy your sister 101 #quarantineedition 👯‍♀️ A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on May 8, 2020 at 4:56am PDT

Amid this lockdown, Janhvi has been posting some amazing throwbacks from her old photoshoots. She recently also stunned everyone with an amazing dance video where she is seen doing her Kathak practise. On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, as of now the film's release has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Janhvi also has other big films such as Dostana 2 and Takht in pipeline.