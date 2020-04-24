Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Sunkissed Pic of Her That You Wouldn’t Want to Miss

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor treated fans and followers with a sun-kissed photograph of herself. Janhvi shared the photograph on Instagram Stories. In the image, the sun rays add glow to her face. Amid lockdown, a childhood snapshot of actress Janhvi Kapoor posted by her mother, the late superstar Sridevi a few years back, was trending all of Thursday. Janhvi Kapoor Bakes A Carrot Cake For Khushi Kapoor And The Latter’s Food Review Will Leave You In Splits (Watch Video)

In the picture that Sridevi posted on Twitter back in 2016, Janhvi is a bald toddler. She looks too cute for words sporting a red bindi and a gold chain that runs till way below her tummy! Recently, Janhvi recreated the popular number "Salaam" from the 2006 film "Umrao Jaan". Janhvi Kapoor’s Sister Khushi Turns Photographer for Her Latest Bazaar India Mag-Cover Clicked at Home During Lockdown (View Pic)

Check Out Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Story Below

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi took to Instagram, where she is seen performing Kathak on the number "Salaam" from the JP Dutta film. The song was originally picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", "RoohiAfza" "Takht" and "Dostana 2".