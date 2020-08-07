With city-to-city promotions unlikely owing to the ongoing pandemic, celebrities are choosing digital ways to campaign for films. Actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared her various moods while digitally promoting her upcoming film, "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl". Janhvi took to Instagram and posted a collage of her flaunting nine different funny expressions. Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl Song Dori Tutt Gaiyaan: Janhvi Kapoor’s Latest Track Will Inspire You to Never Stop Chasing Your Dreams (Watch Video)

"Many mooods of digital promotions," she wrote alongside the picture. Janhvi, daughter of late actress Sridevi, has been given the scope to play the title role in the biopic "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl". The film is inspired by the life of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, who entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. National Handloom Day 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Janhvi Kapoor Urge People to Be ‘Vocal for Local’

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the cast also features Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza.

