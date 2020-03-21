Janhvi Kapoor Shares Throwback Pictures Of Boney Kapoor And Sridevi And Our Favourite Is The One From Mr India

Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi, Boney Kapoor (Photo Credit: Instagram)

It's really interesting how our Bollywood celebs who are generally very busy, are coping with social distancing. All shoots and events are cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak. Everyone is looking for ways to kill time now and doing things that are making our social media timelines really fetching. For example, Janhvi Kapoor shared throwback pictures of her parents Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. In fact, more than the pictures it's the captions that are making it really amusing. Vijay Deverakonda Is Eager to Work with Bollywood Actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani!

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's picture is from the sets of Mr. India, perhaps at the time when the actress was shooting the famous Casino scene ala, Charlie Chaplin style. The second one has Kapoor sitting on a Yak with a rifle in his hand looking like the kind of bandits we saw in 80s movies.

Check out the pictures here.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi in Mr India (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Here's a solo for Boney

Boney Kapoor (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Janhvi definitely is doing a swell job of remembering her mother and giving us reasons to miss her more and more. Sridevi's death has been a big blow to the industry and to her fans who span across generations. We doubt if any actress has ever enjoyed that kind of fan love in Bollywood.