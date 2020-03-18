Vijay Deverakonda Is Eager to Work with Bollywood Actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani!

Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make hi Bollywood debut with Ananya Panday. Since quite a long time fans were waiting for this big news, and on February 20, the official announcement was finally made. But before this big news, there were rumours of Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda teaming up for a film. Speculations were rife that the duo would be collaborating for a south project, and there were even reports that it could be a Hindi film. However, there has been no official update on Vijay and Janhvi teaming up for a movie. But in an interview to a leading daily, Tollywood’s handsome hunk has expressed his interest in working with Janhvi and also with Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani. Are Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda Coming Together for a Film?

Vijay Deverakonda’s film Arjun Reddy was remade in Hindi with Kabir Singh as the title, in which Shahid Kapoor played the titular role and Kiara Adavni was paired opposite the actor. Post the film’s release, the handsome hunk even sent Kiara a bouquet of flowers with a note. Post that the duo even came together for an ad shoot and pics from the sets were all over the internet. In fact, Kiara has also admitted in the past that she is a huge fan of VD. So with whom Vijay will pair up in his next film? Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar Enjoy Dinner at Manish Malhotra’s Residence, Here’s a Glimpse of the Party! (View Pics).

When Vijay Deverakonda was asked about with which Bollywood actress he would like to work in his next film, he told, “I am eager to work with Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor. But I will work with anybody as long as she is a good actress and looks the part. You give me anybody from any industry and I wouldn’t mind,” reports TOI. We hope filmmakers and producers are hearing to what Deverakonda has said! Who according to you will look best opposite the Tollywood star? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.