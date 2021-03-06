Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her birthday today (March 6). While the actress chose a working b'dy and is currently shooting for her upcoming project Good Luck Jerry in Punjab, her fans and family miss her dearly. Since morning social media is flooded with wishes for the actress. Not just this, many of her industry friends also have showered love on the babe on her born day. The stars have shared some gorgeous pictures of Janhvi and wished her on this very special day. Janhvi Kapoor Shares Glimpse of Her Birthday Cake from Sets of Good Luck Jerry (See Pic).

Right from Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal to Dia Mirza, many shared some heartfelt wishes for the young actress. Even her sister, Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared an all things cute birthday wish for her behen. FYI, we loved how Janhvi did not take a break from work and opted to be productive on her birthday. Here. check out celebrity wishes for Janhvi below. Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special: From Roohi to Dostana 2, Every Upcoming Movie of the Gunjan Saxena Star.

Workwise, after Roohi will release in theatres on March 11, Janhvi's next film will be Good Luck Jerry. She has many other projects lined up that include Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani, Bombay Girl and Takht. Happy Birthday, girl. Stay tuned!

