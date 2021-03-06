Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor turns 24 today and the diva has made a name in the industry already with films like Dhadak and The Kargil Girl. She was also seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories under Zoya Akhtar's segment that featured the actress as a young nurse. Janhvi won the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut for Dhadak which was an official remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Right after that, she became the face of cosmetic brand Nykaa. Janhvi Kapoor in a Manish Malhotra Ivory Chiffon Saree for Roohi Promotions Is Elegance Personified (View Pics).

The birthday girl has interesting projects lined up and the trailer of her upcoming movie Roohi recently released online. On Janhvi Kapoor's 24th Birthday, let's take a look at the list of films she will be a part of. Janhvi Kapoor Workout and Diet: This Is How Young Bollywood Actress Keeps Her Body Incredibly Fit.

Roohi

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma starrer horror-comedy Roohi. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, Janhvi to essay the role of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoon. Roohi heads for March 11 theatrical release. The trailer of the film has garnered positive reviews from the audiences.

Roohi (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Dostana 2

Janhvi Kapoor is part of Kartik Aaryan's romantic comedy Dostana 2. The film is a sequel to 2008 hit Dostana that featured Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. Dostana 2 will be Janhvi's third collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, after the 2018 debut film Dhadak and last year's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Dostana 2 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Good Luck Jerry

Janhvi Kapoor recently began the shoot of Good Luck Jerry in Punjab and the actress will have a working birthday as she will be busy filming with the team in Patiala. The movie is an adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara. It is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by Aanand L Rai.

Good Luck Jerry (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Bombay Girl

In 2019 it was announced that Janhvi Kapoor will be a part of a film backed by father Boney Kapoor titled Bombay Girl. However, the project has not proceeded yet. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Roohi-Afzana Gets a New Title and a Release Date, Film Will Now Clash with Kiara Advani's Indoo ki Jawaani on June 5, 2020.

Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Helen Remake

After the delay of Bombay Girl, the father-daughter duo of Janhvi and Boney Kapoor are teaming up for the Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie Helen. A source close to the development revealed ''The film will be jointly produced by Boney Kapoor with Zee Studios. The pre-production work is currently on and the team plans to go on floors sometime in the first quarter of 2021."

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Takht

Janhvi Kapoor is also a part of Karan Johar's mega-project Takht. The film is a period drama set in the Mughal Era stars a stellar cast including Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar in major roles. Karan Johar recently rubbished the rumours that said the film is shelved.

Takht Poster (Photo Credit: Twitter)

That's it! The above ones are the upcoming projects in the birthday girl's kitty. Happy birthday, Janhvi Kapoor. We wish lots of success to this B-townie. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2021 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).