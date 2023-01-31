Actress Alaya F, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, is celebrating 3 years of her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman. The actress appeared alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the film. Alaya F Turns Up The Heat in December With Sexy Bikini Pics She Posted From Her Recent Vacay! (View Pics).

Taking to social media, she shared a few throwback pictures as she wrote in the caption: "My debut film Jawaani Jaaneman released 3 years ago today! A film that changed my life forever, gave me all my confidence and set up the most incredible foundation for the rest of my career." Alaya F Looks Like a Fairy Tale Princess as She Walks the Red Carpet of Marrakech Film Festival With Anurag Kashyap (View Pics).

Alaya F Shares Few Picture On Her Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

She further mentioned: "Jawaani Jaaneman will always have the biggest and most special place in my heart, mind and career every time I think about this film, all I feel is overwhelming gratitude.#3YearsOfJawaaniJaaneman."Meanwhile, on the work front, she will also be seen in U-Turn, and Srikanth Bolla biopic with Rajkummar Rao.

