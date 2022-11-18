Marrakech [Morocco], November 18 (ANI): Bollywood actor Alaya F looked like a princess straight out of a fairytale as she walked the red carpet at the esteemed Marrakech Film Festival.

Alaya F became the centre of attention as she appeared for the world premiere of her film 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' alongside director Anurag Kashyap and co-star Karan Mehta.

Alaya is the second actor in the Indian film industry to attend the festival this year after Ranveer Singh.

Alaya took to Instagram to express her gratitude. She shared a montage video from the film festival and wrote, "I've watched this video a hundred times and still can't believe it's real! Thank you for having us @marrakechfilmfestival. it was such a surreal experience premiering our film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohobbat on the big screen in the middle of Jemaa El Fna Square with all the wonderful people of Marrakech."

She added, "Can't wait for everyone back home to watch our labour of love...Thank you thank you thank you! I want to say this was a dream come true but it's a dream I wouldn't have even dreamed of dreaming!"

For the big night, Alaya wore a dreamy Monisha Jaising evening gown.

Talking about Alaya F's filmography, she made her debut in 2020 alongside Saif Ali khan and Tabu in 'Jawaani Jaaneman'.

She will next be seen in the crime-thriller 'Freddy' opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Recently, the makers of 'Freddy' released the film's first song on YouTube. Titled 'Kaala Jaadu', the track is accompanied by a well-choreographed music video featuring Kartik dressed in a tuxedo surrounded by a number of masked girls in black dresses

Talking about her experience working in the film, Alaya earlier said, "I was very excited to be a part of Freddy as soon as I heard the story. Kainaaz was a challenging character for me, I had to learn and unlearn a lot of things to get into character. I feel so grateful for this opportunity! It's helped me widen my horizons, and it's also enabled me to explore a whole new side of myself. With Kartik, Shashanka Sir and all the other members of the team, I couldn't have asked for a better experience!"

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, 'Freddy' will be out on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

