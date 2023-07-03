It’s going to be a double treat for fans! As per reports, the makers of Jawan would be attaching the film’s trailer to the prints of Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One aka Mission Impossible 7. Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, is one the highly-anticipated films of the year. The grand trailer launch is reportedly set to take place on July 10. However, an official announcement on Jawan trailer date is awaited from the makers. Jawan: Is Teaser for Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee-Nayanthara Film Arriving on July 7? Here's What We Know!

Jawan Trailer Launch

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)