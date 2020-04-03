Jaya Prada Birthday Special: 5 Songs Of The Actress That Are Epic Hits

Jaya Prada In Dafliwale And Gori Hai Kaliyaan (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Jaya Prada was born as Lalita Rani to a film financier father and home-maker mother. And many years later she was called the most beautiful face on the big screen by none other than Satyajit Ray. Jaya Prada has been one of the most successful actresses whose career spanned across the 70s, 80s, and 90s. She is one of those performers who delved with many languages in one go from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi to Bengali.

Prada's dance skills at her school's annual function caught a filmmaker's fancy and she got her first role in celluloid in Bhoomi Kosum. She did a three-minute dance number and was paid Rs 10. Since then there was no looking back for this actress. Her hit Telugu movie Siri Siri Muvva was remade in Hindi for her debut film Sangam opposite Rishi Kapoor. We all know what happened next.

Given the fact that her dancing skills paved her way into cinema, here are five songs of the actress you have got to watch out.

Dafliwale - Sangam

The song is now a popular meme but Prada's awesome dance moves are something which is still unmatched.

Yashoda ka nand lala - Sanjog

It may not be a dancing number but the way she depicts the life of a woman who slipped into trauma after the death of a kid will haunt you.

Pyar ka tohfa tera - Tohfa

Everything from her to the music was simply fantastic. Jaya Prada looks so beautiful in that white saree!

Pyaar humara amar rahega - Muddat

Mithun Chakraborty's ode to his love for Jaya Prada is heart-touching. She is looking beyond just beautiful in this song.

Gori hai kalaiyaan - Aaj Ka Arjun

This is one song that everyone knows and remembers. This is perhaps the most popular Jaya Prada song ever.

Karan Johar had once revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show that he used to dance on Dafliwale as a kid. We have all been there and when we did that, we all felt like Jaya Prada, liberated and free!