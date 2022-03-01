Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role is all set to release in theatres on March 4. The sports biopic is inspired from the life of a retired sports mentor and the founder of NGO slum soccer, Vijay Barse. Jhund sees Amitabh Bachchan as a teacher who's on a mission to transform slum kids into disciplined soccer players. Jhund is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni and Meenu Arora. Jhund Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan Aims To Transform Slum Kids Into A Disciplined Soccer Players (Watch Video).

The synopsis of the film reads, "Based on the life of Vijay Barse , a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. He managed to rehabilitate street kids by keeping them off drugs and crime by turning them into soccer players and building a whole team." So, if you are planning to watch Jhund on big screens, here's everything you want to know about the flick just in case.

Cast

Jhund stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in key roles. Helmed by Nagraj Manjule, the flick also sees Kishor Kadam, Tanaji Galgunde, Somnath Avghade and Vicky Kadian, among others.

Plot

The sports drama will unveil the journey of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO slum soccer and a retired sports teacher. Jhund will unfold how Amitabh as Vijay manages to guide and transform slum kids into great soccer players and builds a whole team.

Watch Jhund Trailer:

Release Date

Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund will finally open in cinemas on Friday (March 4, 2022). Earlier, the release date of the sports drama has been pushed several times due to several issues.

How To Book Jhund Movie Tickets Online?

Jhund movie tickets can be booked by BookMyShow or Paytm for any theatre or cinema hall near you. You can also check Amazon Pay for the sports film tickets. Jhund: Amitabh Bachchan’s Sports Film To Hit the Big Screens on March 4; Check Out New Poster!

Jhund Review

Jhund reviews are not out yet as there's still time left for the film to release. For your convenience, when the reviews will be out, we will paste it here for you all to read. Stay tuned!

