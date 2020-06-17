Coronavirus in India: Live Map

John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 Shoot To Kick-Off In August 2020!

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 09:29 AM IST
John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 Shoot To Kick-Off In August 2020!
Satyameva Jayate 2 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus outbreak has drastically affected the show business. Films had to be postponed as the cinema halls worldwide had to be closed down, shootings had to be suspended, daily wage workers income got affected, and so much more happened in the wake of this outbreak. The entertainment industry is certainly going through major losses as all the work has come to an halt. But ever since the government has issued some relaxations and are now in the unlock phase, some of the makers are planning when to roll the shooting of their films and shows. One among them is the makers of John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2. Satyameva Jayate 2 Director Milap Zaveri Drops Hint About the Storyline of John Abraham Starrer.

Satyameva Jayate 2, directed by Milap Zaveri, is the sequel of the 2018 film. It features John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead. Regarding the film’s shooting, producer Bhushan Kumar revealed to Mirror,SMJ 2 is a film we are all excited about since the beginning. Milap met John and they worked together on the scenes and dialogue. We are expecting the cast and crew to be ready to shoot by August. My co-producers, Nikkhil and Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani are also working with the team to ensure everyone strictly adheres to the safety guidelines laid down by film bodies and the government. We will fix a date for the schedule soon.” Milap Zaveri Compares John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 Character to Marvel's Hulk.

The makers had planned to start the shooting of Satyameva Jayate 2 in April second week. However, due to the lockdown imposed across the country owing to the ongoing global crisis, the shooting plans had to be called-off. Director Milap Zaveri revealed to the tabloid about the few changes made in the script and how John Abraham was prepping for the role during this lockdown. He was quoted as saying, “I have reworked the action scenes and punch-lines during the lockdown and narrated them to John.” He also stated, “John has been working out through the lockdown and seeing his biceps, I’m looking forward to shooting them.” Satyameva Jayate 2 is scheduled to be released on Gandhi Jayanti 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

