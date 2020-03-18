Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Pooja Hegde Demands a Hike in her Remuneration for the Salman Khan Starrer?

Pooja Hegde (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pooja Hegde is on cloud nine these days and reasons for which are valid enough. The actress recently delivered two consecutive hits with Housefull 4 and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and thinks the success is enough for her to demand a hike in her remuneration. As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, the Mohenjo Daro actress has hiked her fees for her next big outing with Salman Khan. Pooja was announced as the leading lady for Sajid Nadiadwala's directorial, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the director cum producer was more than willing to accommodate her demand. Fashion Face-Off: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Pooja Hegde in Gaby Charbachy? Whose Couture Fabulousness Is a Hoot?

A source close to the actress in its conversation with the same portal said, "She’s being paid four times more for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali by producer Sajid Nadiadwala than she was for Housefull 4. And rightly so, since the entertainment market is success-driven and the leading men hike their prices after a hit. Why should boys have all the fun?” Amid Coronavirus Scare, Pooja Hegde and Crew of Prabhas 20 Jet Off To Georgia (View Pic).

Meanwhile, the Dabangg actor is looking to get paired with the younger talent. Hence he chose Disha Patani for Radhe and Pooja for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will see the star collaborating with Sajid as a director for the second time. The release is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid 2021.