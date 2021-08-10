Actor Kajol, who is best known for her quirky and candid posts on social media, has once again brought smiles to her fans' faces with her fashion advice."When someone asks me for fashion advice - Wear something Black," she wrote on Instagram. Kajol's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Expression Becomes a Hilarious Meme As Netizens Come Up With Funny Captions.

Alongside the fashion tip, the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star posted her stunning picture, in which she is seen wearing a black outfit. She teamed up her look with nude make-up. Kajol's fashion advice has garnered several responses. Kajol Shares a Selfie Flaunting Her Unibrow and We Were Instantly Reminded of DDLJ's Simran (View Pic).

Check Out Kajol's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

"Hahhaha.. black is also my go-to colour," a user commented. "Hahaha ...So true. Black is the best colour," another one wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol, who was last seen in the films Tribhanga and Devi, will reportedly be seen in Velaiilla Pattadhari 3.

