Kajol's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Expression Becomes a Hilarious Meme As Netizens Come Up With Funny Captions

Quarantine has forced everyone to become more active on social media than before. Amid the gloom and doom brought forth by coronavirus, memes and jokes on social media are our respite amongst all the sad news. Several social media handles including those of streaming platforms have been indulging in fun games to keep their fans and netizens entertained in this lockdown. Recently, Netflix India tweeted a picture of Kajol from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and asked netizens to caption it. The curious expression of Kajol from this film has now become a popular memes and social media is flooded with jokes surrounding it. From Social Distancing to Fake WhatsApp Forwards, Mumbai Police Dishes Out Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai Memes to Spread Awareness Amid COVID-19 Outbreak (View Tweet).

The caption game on social media has been common and several users have been enjoying it. Netflix's recent post on the same game has now led everyone to come up with hilarious memes relating to their lockdown and quarantine time. Kajol's act as Anjali in K3G was loved by one and all and who can forget her popular scene with Mrs Sprightly, her British neighbour. Now imagine, the same scene with Kajol's expression in different scenarios and voila, that's perfect meme content. Check out some of the hilarious memes here. Mumbai Police Uses Main Hoon Na's Scene To Advocate Wearing Masks And Twitterati Proves Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Always Believed In Social Distancing (Tweets).

Netflix's Post:

After You Turn Up Home Late:

Neighbouring aunty when you return home late at night : pic.twitter.com/yc6GShqt48 — Shivam (@iamshiv144) April 11, 2020

Mom Whilst Checking Our Marks:

Mom: Ye internal me marks ku itne kam aye h? Me: Arey #lockdown ki wjah se time nhi mila padhne ka.... Mom: pic.twitter.com/uwfgumsdrb — Professor 🧔 (@babanarang) April 11, 2020

Sneaking a Bite at 3 in the Night!

When you sneak into kitchen at 3 am and you make noise. Mom - pic.twitter.com/nw0KGLCI6N — Ayush Gupta (@ayushguptaaa) April 11, 2020

How is Everything Alright?

When everthing is going fine in my life pic.twitter.com/SvDtzERC08 — Cos(al)™ (@ApunHizBhagwanH) April 11, 2020

Hmmmm...

😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gzZdO9QyWB — K A S H I (@terikahkelunga) April 11, 2020

Vimal Paan Masala Anyone?

We would love to see you get creative with this post. Do send us your memes and jokes relating to this hilarious post in comments below!