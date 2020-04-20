Kajol Wishes Her Daughter Nysa Devgn on Her 17th Birthday with an Adorable Montage of Her Childhood Pics (Watch Video)

Kajol, Nysa Devgn (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa has turned a year older on April 20! Yes, the gorgeous star kid celebrates her 17th birthday today, and fans have been pouring in wishes for her through social media platforms. On this special day, even her parents have extended their birthday wishes for their daughter on Instagram. While the cool dad Ajay opted to share a selfie of the father-daughter duo, mommy Kajol shared an adorable montage of Nysa’s childhood pics. Ajay Devgn Wishes Daughter Nysa On Her 17th Birthday With A Sweet Selfie (View Pic).

Nysa Devgn is looking super adorable in these pictures. While sharing the video on Instagram, Kajol captioned it as, “Almost an adult. All of 17 and part of my heart always. Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world! #allgrownup #lovemybabygurl”. The song used for this video is titled “My Little Girl”, sung by Tim McGraw. Besides sharing this video, Kajol has also shared the picture of the birthday cake for Nysa. Owing to coronavirus outbreak, there would be no grand celebrations, but Kajol and Ajay rightly know how to make their daughter’s birthday a special and a memorable one. Happy Birthday, Nysa Devgn! The Millennial With a Style Vibe, Spunk and Sass to Boot Is a Hoot!

Kajol’s Birthday Wish For Daughter Nysa

Nysa’s Birthday Cake

Nysa Devgn's Birthday Cake (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Isn’t that an adorable way to wish Nysa Devgn on her birthday? Here’s wishing the gorgeous girl of B-town, tons of love and happiness. Happy Birthday, Nysa!