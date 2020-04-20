Ajay Devgn Wishes Daughter Nysa On Her 17th Birthday With A Sweet Selfie (View Pic)

Ajay Devgn, Nysa (Photo Credits: Insta)

They say mothers are close to their sons whereas fathers are to their daughters. Well, we don't know how true this phrase is but seems like Bollywood actor, Ajay Devgn is following the same mantra. As amid the nationwide lockdown, Ajay took to his social media and wished her darling daughter, Nysa on her 17th birthday. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor shared a cute throwback selfie and wished in the sweetest way possible. Ajay often shares pictures of his two kids online, but as today is a special day, he blessed fans an adorable photo of himself and Nysa. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Daughter Nysa Looks Like A Breath of Fresh Air In This Golden Ruffled Lehenga (View Pics).

In the pic, we can see Ajay and Nysa sitting on a chair in a park. While Nysa is seen wearing a white top paired with a red polka-dotted skirt, on the other hand, the actor could be seen going the casual way in an ink blue tee wand glasses. The photo seems from the Devgn's vacation diaries. Along with the birthday post, Ajay also gave out a message to one and all to stay indoors. 'Happy Birthday dear daughter. Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe," his post's caption read. Ajay Devgn to Step into Karthi's Shoes for the Hindi Remake of Kaithi?

Check Out The Birthday Wish By Ajay For Nysa Below:

Happy Birthday dear daughter🎂Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe. pic.twitter.com/2K3VrfopOq — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 20, 2020

Meanwhile, before the coronavirus mayhem, Kajol and Nysa had safely made it back to Mumbai from Singapore and since then the Devgn's are practising social distancing by staying home. Rumours were that the mother-daughter due are unwell after their trip, but Ajay had denied the same via a tweet. Coming to the gorgeous starkid, Nysa, everytime a picture of the babe makes it to the web, fans go gaga over her looks. Stay tuned!