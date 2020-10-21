Landing in legal rows won't be a novel thing for Kangana Ranaut. The actress and her sister, Rangoli Chandel, is facing FIR alleging sedition. As per the latest report by ANI, the two women have been summoned by the Mumbai police. They will have to appear before the investigating officer on Monday and Tuesday, the report adds. The actress is currently in her hometown, celebrating the weddings of her two brothers, Aksht and Karan. The summon are bound to interfere with the wedding festivities. Kangana Ranaut to Face Legal Trouble! Bandra Magistrate Court Orders FIR Against the Actress for Trying to Create Hatred and Communal Tensions.

Kangana had recently taken over her Twitter handle, which was previously handled by her social media team. Ever since she took over, Kangana had been posting content that has ruffled feathers across the nation. In one such tweet, she had allegedly compared farm bill protestors to terrorists, for which another FIR has been registered in Karnataka.

The FIR in Mumbai was filed on Friday, alleging sedition and stirring anonymity among religious communities. The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate’s court had ordered the police to investigate a complaint filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed, a Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer. "Her sister, too, has made objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between two religious groups," Munawwar said. The case has been registered under Section 124 A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting its religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Kangana Ranaut In Legal Soup! Karnataka Police Files FIR Against The Actress For Her Tweet On Protests Against Farmers Bills.

When asked about the court order, Kangana Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui had said, "My client's tweets are not used for spreading communal hatred. It spread due to several other reasons... There is a burden of proof on the complainant to show how the post spread communal hatred or who was affected by it. It cannot apply only by looking at the statement."

