Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday called Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg dumb and a spoilt brat for tweeting in favour of the farmers' protest in India. "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Greta tweeted early on Wednesday, according to India time. Greta's tweet came in reaction to a news piece on the CNN website that reads: "India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police." Mia Khalifa Joins Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and Amanda Cerny to Extend Support to Farmers’ Protest in India

Replying to Greta's tweet, Kangana wrote on Twitter: "No fancy activists will talk about genuine environmentalist our own grandma... but they will definitely promote dumb and a spoilt brat ?@GretaThunberg? who is being used by entire left lobby and in return she gets to skip her education and school." By "grandma", Kangana refers to the 105-year-old R Pappammal, an organic farmer from Coimbatore, who was honoured with the Padma Shri for agriculture this year. Rihanna Shows Solidarity Towards Farmers’ Protests in India, Kangana Ranaut Responds Harshly to Her Tweet

Kangana Ranaut Slams Greta Thunberg

No fancy activists will talk about genuine environmentalist our own grandma ... but they will definitely promote dumb and a spoilt brat ⁦@GretaThunberg⁩ who is being used by entire left lobby and in return she gets to skip her education and school. https://t.co/vbN5yJt897 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Earlier, according to an IANS report on Tuesday, the CNN news piece had prompted international pop sensation Rihanna to write: "Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest." Kangana had immediately retorted by calling Rihanna a fool and a dummy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2021 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).