Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been provided with Y-Plus security by the Home Ministry as she plans to visit Mumbai on September 9. She confirmed this report on her official Twitter account, wherein she expressed gratitude to Home Minister, Amit Shah for providing her with security. As she posted this tweet, she has attracted mixed reactions from the fans on this whole scenario. Here's All About the Y+ Security Protection Given to Actor Kangana Ranaut by Centre.

After her spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, she was provided with the strong security force ahead of her arrival in Mumbai from her hometown in Himachal Pradesh.

In her tweet, she said, "This shows that no one can crush a patriot in the country. I am thankful to Home Minister Amit Shah. Had he wanted, he would have told me to visit Mumbai later amid the ongoing tension but he respected India's daughter and acknowledged my self-respect. Jai Hind." Check out her tweet as well as the reactions of the netizens below.

Kangana's tweet:

On Y-Plus Security

#KanganaRanaut In this country are citizens under danger from state government and its police so the centre or other state has to provide security. we’r heading for strange security situation. Will there be fight between two state police on the streets ? Is this acceptable ? — दिलीप नाईक (@DileepN43428834) September 7, 2020

Fan Thanks HM

You are real life jhansi rani you have guts to fight against the government also if they wrong thing and we salute to you and we all are with you and thank you amit shah ji for giving protection to kangna #KanganaRanaut — Papai deypapai673@gmail.com (@deypapai673) September 7, 2020

One For Kangana

From Someone Who's Not a Kangana Fan Exactly

so you've to be a vile hateful communal casteist Islamophobe, who excels in spreading misinformation about mental health, targets those who come out with depression stories, support your sibling for religious genocide to get Y+ Security by Amit shah? Ok. Got it. #KanganaRanaut — Anannya (@andhbhaktcritic) September 7, 2020

Memes, Probably On Every Possible Matter

After getting Y category security #KanganaRanaut to Sanjay Raut:- pic.twitter.com/G22iS3VSCS — Shubh raut (@Shubhraut6) September 7, 2020

Someone Spoke On Security For Women In General

If #KanganaRanaut is provided Y-Security then provide Z security to all the ladies and girls of our country. This is important not to provide security to one who speak rubbish everytime. — The Real Deshbhakt 🇮🇳 (@IndianC94162291) September 7, 2020

Earlier, controversy brewed when Kangana in her statement, compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Her statement received flak by some of the social media users but the actress maintained that she had the freedom of speech.

