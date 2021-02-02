Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has reportedly gifted new flats to her siblings Rangoli, Aksht and two cousins in Chandigarh, on Tuesday said she was fortunate that she could share her wealth with family. "I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family. Fitness Alert! From Kangana Ranaut to Taapsee Pannu, Bollywood Beauties Who Underwent Physical Transformation for Their Roles in Upcoming Movies

Remember happiness multiplies when it's shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family," Kangana tweeted. The four under-construction properties cost Rs 4 crore as per an E Times report. Before Kangana Ranaut, Here Are The Other Actresses Who Played Characters Inspired By Former Prime Minister Of India Indira Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut's Words of Wisdom:

I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family.... remember happiness multiplies when it’s shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family ❤️ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in "Thalaivi", where she essays late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. The actress also has "Tejas", "Dhaakad" and "Manikarnika: The legend Of Didda" lined up.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2021 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).