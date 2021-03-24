Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about the reaction video that she had made against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after her Mumbai office was demolished last year by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Kangana, while speaking during the trailer launch of her upcoming political biopic 'Thalaivi' on Tuesday evening, said, "A lot of things that were happening to me, felt like they were coming from reel to real life and some of them were not even desirable. But I truly believe that you can pick up history and see that whoever insults a woman, their downfall comes for sure." Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut Reveals Initially She Got Rejected for Jayalalithaa Biopic Due to Her Non-Fluent Tamil Accent.

Without naming Kangana or Himachal Pradesh, Thackeray had said during his Dussehra speech last year that some people come to Mumbai for bread and butter and abuse the city by calling it Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

After that, the Bollywood actor had posted a video message on Twitter in which she had said: "Chief Minister you are a very petty person, Himachal is called Dev Bhumi it has the maximum number of temples also no zero crime rate, yes it has a very fertile land it grows apples, kiwis, pomegranate, strawberries one can grow anything here." Kangana Ranaut Shares Glimpse of Her 34th Birthday Bash; Anupam Kher, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Vivek Agnihotri and More Joined the Party (View Post).

Speaking about what led her to record the video message, Kangana on Tuesday said, "History is witness. Ravana insulted Sita, the Kauravas insulted Draupadi and though I am not anywhere close to those devis, I am a woman and I spoke for my own integrity. I did not harm anyone; I only protected my integrity as a woman and then I was insulted. So, for me what I recorded as the video message, I really truly believe that whenever you disrespect a woman, your destruction is for sure guaranteed."

The 34-year-old recently bagged her fourth National Film Award as she has won the 'Best Actor (female)' award for her movies 'Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'. 'Thailaivi', which is directed by AL Vijay and penned by celebrated writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23. (ANI)