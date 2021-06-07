As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been approached for playing the role of Sita in Alaukik Desai’s upcoming project titled Sita. The reports further hint that she has demanded a whopping Rs 12 crore to play the role. Sita will tell the story of Ramayana from the perspective of Sita.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

