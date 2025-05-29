Mount Everest Day is an annual event that is celebrated on May 29 to mark the first successful summit of the mountain by Sir Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay of Nepal in 1953. This day marks the historic achievement of Hillary and Norgay, who became the first humans to reach the summit of the world’s highest peak, which is 8,848 meters or 29,029 feet. Mount Everest Day is an annual celebration that highlights the spirit of adventure, human resilience, and the close relationship between humans and mountains. Mount Everest Day 2025 falls on Friday, May 29. Mount Everest Day: Stunning Pics of World's Highest Mountain That Will Mesmerise You.

Mount Everest, known officially and locally as Sagarmatha in Nepal or Qomolangma in Tibet, is the highest mountain above sea level, located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas. The China–Nepal border runs across its summit point. Its elevation is 29,031 feet. It was declared the tallest mountain on the planet in 1841 by a British survey team, which was led by Sir George Everest. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Mount Everest Day 2025 Date

Mount Everest Day 2025 falls on Friday, May 29.

All About Mount Everest Day

The first recorded efforts to reach Everest's summit were made by British mountaineers. As Nepal did not allow foreigners to enter the country at the time, the British made several attempts on the North Ridge route from the Tibetan side. On the 1924 expedition, George Mallory and Andrew Irvine made a final summit attempt on June 8, but never returned, sparking debate if they were the first to reach the top.

Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary made the first documented ascent of Everest in 1953, using the Southeast Ridge route. On Mount Everest Day, people honour and celebrate individuals who climbed Mount Everest after battling many obstacles.

