By sharing a glimpse of her training session from her upcoming film Dhaakad, actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday treated fans to an intriguing clip featuring the action rehearsals. The Queen actor took to Instagram and posted a short clip that showcased the actor indulging in the practice of an action sequence to be shot for her next project. In the clip, the 'Tanu weds Manu' star is seen holding a tool, with the help of which the actor swiftly enacts sword fighting.

Sporting grey jeggings and a dark green T-shirt, the actor bore a casual look with a high ponytail as she engaged in the intense training session with her trainer. The 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' star also penned a note with the short clip. She noted, "Action rehearsals for #Dhakaad going on whole day in Manali, as I swiftly leave the political world of Jaya Maa behind, kick n punch in to the world of Agent Agni, breaking bones and pulling out eyeballs, probably my most favourite things to do, LOVE, (with red heart emojis)."

Kangana Ranaut Takes Action Rehearsals for Dhakaad:

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 84,000 likes with many fans leaving red heart and fire emoticons. Besides 'Dhaakad,' Ranaut also has the patriotic film 'Tejas' in the pipeline.