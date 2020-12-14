Get ready for the second bout of Kangana Ranaut VS Hrithik Roshan. The legal that had been silent for some time now, is once again at the forefront of the news. As per ANI, Mumbai Police has transferred Hrithik's complaint to the Crime Intelligence Unit. In 2016, the Krrish actor had filed a complaint with the cyber cell saying that someone has been impersonating him and corresponding with Kangana, giving her an impression that they share a romantic liaison. The complaint also added the offence of stalking. Kangana Ranaut: Abuses From Maharashtra Govt Make Hrithik Roshan Seem Like a Kind Soul (Read Tweet).

Hrithik's case was transferred upon the request of the actor's lawyer to the Mumbai commissioner, Param Bir Singh. Kangana had slammed the Mumbai Police chief in September alleging that he had liked derogatory tweets about her on Twitter. She had also tweeted, "When @CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai?" Mika Singh Takes a Dig at Kangana Ranaut Again, Calls Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar Her Soft Targets (View Tweets).

Kangana was not too far behind in responding to the new development. She quote tweeted the news with fiery words. The actress maintained that she did have a tiny affair with the actor in question. "His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again," she wrote.

Read Kangana's Tweet Here:

His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye? https://t.co/qh6pYkpsIP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 14, 2020

This entire Kangana Vs Hrithik saga began when the actress was asked about being replaced in Aashiqui 3, allegedly upon the request of Hrithik. The film never got made, however, one of the biggest controversies of Bollywood was born, when Kangana wondered aloud why "exes did silly things". Hrithik denied the reports of being Kangana's so-called ex. The war of words went too far. Both the parties sent each other legal notices.

In July 2019, while promoting Super 30, Hrithik had addressed the case in a media interaction. "There is no legal case that I directly have with the lady (Kangana), and the reason I cannot have one is because apparently a guy cannot be stalked in India," he had said.

"I have come to realise that bullies have to be treated with a certain amount of patience, and not be engaged with. It is upon the civil society and those who claim to be just and fair to see and observe if there is harassment," he had added.

With the new development in the case, we might soon start hearing from both the parties.

