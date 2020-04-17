Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Faces Police Complaint After Twitter Suspension

Rangoli Chandel and Kangana Ranaut. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has landed in fresh trouble due to her lack of restraint hitting the keyboard while tweeting. Kangana's sister Rangoli also serves as her spokesperson and manager. As per reports, her Twitter account was suspended for spreading hate against a certain community with a post. The allegedly vitriolic tweet was mass reported, even from the likes of Reema Kagti, Farah Khan Ali amongst others, which eventually led to the suspension. Although, this was not the first time her tweets had garnered criticism over lack of sensitivity. Now, an official police complaint has been filed against Rangoli Chandel at Amboli Police station. The complainant is advocate Ali Kaashif Khan, as per a report by SpotBoyE.

The entertainment news portal also quoted the advocate saying, "Rangoli Chandel had stooped too low now for cheap publicity stunt yet again as she is not getting any response from the Hrithik controversy," The advocate accused Rangoli of taking undue advantage of the prevailing situation with her malicious post and termed it cheap publicity during the pandemic. Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Refuses to Tag Taj Mahal as a Symbol of Love, Calls it Creepy Instead.

The complainant added, "She should first educate herself that there are many factors by which the Corona is spreading in the whole world and we all need to fight this together irrespective of religion, stop dividing the country, stop spreading hate and stop trying to get cheap publicity." He hopes that Rangoli's Twitter handle remains suspended forever.

Earlier, Farah Khan had stated in an interview with ETimes that she had reported Rangoli’s account. "Sometimes we have to speak up against people who spread hatred because we need to have more positive thoughts in the world, especially in a time like this."

Rangoli has said in a statement to the press that she has no intentions of rejoining Twitter, calling it a biased and anti-Hindu platform.