No sooner the news of Kapil Dev suffering a heart attack broke out, the netizens started wishing for the speedy recovery of the former Indian captains. The former Indian captain has undergone angioplasty in Delhi and as per the recent update by one of the journalist, he is doing fine. Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Saina Nehwal, Harsha Bhogle and other netizens took to social media and expressed their concerns. The official account of the Rajasthan Royals prayed for his speedy recovery. They also prayed for him to recover soon. The other netizens also prayed for him to remain strong and not give up. Kapil Dev Reportedly Suffers Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty at Delhi Hospital.

A few social media users were a bit disturbed with this piece of news. None of the members from Kapil Dev's family has spoken about his health. The details of his health are yet to be known. But according to a netizen who is close to Dev, he looked weak and had lost a lot of weight. Now, let's have a look at the tweets by the sporting fraternity and netizens.

Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev Sir .. Take care & God Bless 🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 23, 2020

Saina Nehwal

Wishing u speedy recovery sir @therealkapildev 🙏... — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) October 23, 2020

Harsha Bhogle

Wishing the big-hearted, mighty Kapil Dev a speedy recovery. So much more to do. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 23, 2020

Irfan Pathan

My prayers are with you 🙏 hope you get well soon #Kapildev paji — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2020

Netizens

Get well soon Legend... Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev admitted in a hospital after suffers heart attack. Prayers for his speedy recovery.🙏#Kapildev pic.twitter.com/xS9Sksm2jF — IMShubham (@shubham_jain999) October 23, 2020

Rajasthan Royals

Wishing Indian cricket legend #KapilDev a speedy recovery. 🙏 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 23, 2020

The former Indian captain had recently grabbed headlines for his new avatar which was also praised by his former teammate Chetan Sharma. Stay tuned to this space for more updates on Kapil Dev's health.

