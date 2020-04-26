Karan Johar Apologizes as a Video of 'Normal' People Thanking Celebrities Sarcastically For Their 'Productive' COVID-19 Clips Goes Viral

Thanks Celebrities Video Still, Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It has been almost a month and more since COVID-19 lockdown has been imposed all over. However, during this period, the usage of social media has surged like anything. Celebrities are the most enthusiastic beings when it comes to posting their 'normal' lifestyle and 'cleaning-washing' videos on the social media. Some of them are also showing how 'productively' they are using this time. On the other hand, out in the reality, there are many people struggling for life, basic needs and meeting their loved ones. Essential service providers are on the field without caring about their own safety. Well, finally a video pointing out the same surfaced and gladly, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar took notice of the same. Hey Bollywood, We Know How To Do Dishes and Cook! Can You Use Your Influence In a Better Way Please?.

The filmmaker shared the video where regular people (not celebrities) who are severely affected by the pandemic address the celebs. They sarcastically thank these stars who are using the quarantine to flaunt their hobbies and passion, that has got nothing much to do with actually helping with the cause. Sharing those videos proudly like a home vacation irked many people and this video went viral.

Karan apologized for the same as he wrote, "This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many...I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight ....am sorry!" Take a look at the video below.

Karan Johar's Apology and The Much-Needed 'Thank You' Video

This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many...I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight ....am sorry!🙏❤️ https://t.co/MO3kHkDQdo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 25, 2020

For the uninitiated, Karan had started a 'lockdown series' along with his kids, Yash and Roohi. Not just him but even other influential figures post such lockdown activity posts, like Deepika Padukone's 'productive series' on Instagram. Only if these celebs knew that there's a lot going on in a 'normal' person's life than what meets their eye from that special status above!