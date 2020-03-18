Karan Johar Celebrates 4 Years Of Kapoor And Sons! And There Couldn't be a Better Film To Re-Watch With Your Family During Self-Quarantine

Kapoor And Sons Poster (Photo Credits: File Image)

It has been four years since Shakun Batra's Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921) released. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Ratna Pathak, Rajat Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Fawad Khan in the lead role. Karan Johar, who backed this film financially, celebrated the completion of four years. The family drama was very well received by the critics as well as the rest of the cine-goers. The movie had all the emotions filled in the amount, making one smile and cry from scene to scene. Especially during the coronavirus lockdown, what could be a better film to sit and re-watch with the family? Quarantine Binge: Star Wars, The Godfather, Indiana Jones - 7 Franchise Movie Marathons You Can Stream While You Sit Indoors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Interestingly, it is also Ratna Pathak's birthday today so what could be a better co-incidence. The actress did the role of two young sons in the most amazing way and received appreciation for the same. KJo took to the micro blogging site to write, "The family that made everyone laugh, dance, weep, find strength and celebrate with them - the Kapoors! A film that resonated with so many & continues to!!Heart suit #4YearsOfKapoorAndSons @apoorvamehta18 @SidMalhotra @aliaa08 @chintskap @_fawadakhan_#RajatKapoor #RatnaPathak." Check out the beautiful montage from the film shared by the filmmaker.

Karan Johar's Tweet

Indeed, Kapoor & Sons is one of the finest family drama made in a past few years. We wonder if there ever will be a sequel to the same or would it be better to leave that story alone wherever it is! If it ever happens, we definitely would want the original cast to return. Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to Shakun Batra's next film that has Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead. So, in case you are into the self-quarantine zone (you should), then re-watch this family drama with your family. The film streams on Amazon Prime.