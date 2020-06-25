It's Karisma Kapoor's birthday today and the industry is certainly celebrating by sending her some warm wishes. While bestie Sonam Kapoor already shared a throwback picture to wish her on this special day, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan too shared a montage of her videos and pictures to mark the occasion. Bebo took to her Instagram account to share the video for her precious sister and that's adorable beyond words. Seeing their happy memories and throwback pics will definitely make you hug your sister tight. Karisma Kapoor Birthday Special: Perpetual Stunner of Bollywood’s Sartorial Club, Lolo’s Every Style Is a Lo! Behold! Slay Moment!

"To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! May our morning phone chats last forever," captioned Kareena while sharing their beautiful memories. Some unseen pictures and videos from her montage indeed brought a smile on our face and we couldn't stop gushing about them. Bebo and Lolo have always had each other's backs and their bond has only grown stronger with times. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares an Adorable Childhood Pic With Sister Karisma Kapoor.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Birthday Message for Karisma

Speaking of why the sisters haven't worked together in any project to date, Kareena once explained the reason by saying, "We have always wanted to work together but we haven’t got that kind of script. We have not liked anything. Somebody should come with a good script then, we will consider.” Hopefully, filmmakers in B-town are listening.

