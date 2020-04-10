Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares an Adorable Childhood Pic With Sister Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor is relatively new to Instagram. Well, we are not counting the time she spent stalking Bollywood from her finsta. But the actress recently made her debut on Instagram. And she has aced the game and how. The actress knows what will get the attention of her fans so well. Look at all the pics, she has posted on social media today. She posted a throwback picture with her star sister Karisma Kapoor. Kareena is just a kid in the picture. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Throwback Holiday Picture with Taimur and Saif Ali Khan is Making us Say 'So Hot and So Cute' Both at Once!

Karisma is clearly on a costume for a shoot in the '90s. She is dressed like a bride or something in the pic, it is tough to tell. 90's were a weird time. Kareena Kapoor Khan Reminisces About Veere Di Wedding; Calls It ‘One of My Favourite Films With the Best Girls’.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Throwback Pic With Sister Karisma Kapoor:

Kareena has been on a posting spree today. The actress has also been posting pictures of her son, Taimur, whom the internet loves to the core. And there are a lot of pictures that she has posted. Check em out.

View this post on Instagram What’s your plan after COVID-19 disappears? ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Apr 10, 2020 at 8:45am PDT

Here is another pic:

View this post on Instagram #QuaranTimDiaries #happyboy #stayhome #hollidaypicture #latepost 🥰🥰🥰 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Apr 10, 2020 at 8:55am PDT

Look at those stylish boots

View this post on Instagram MY LOVE TIM TIM 😘 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Apr 10, 2020 at 8:57am PDT

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan. The movie is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump. Kareena will also start shooting for Takht soon.