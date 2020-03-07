Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora's Glam Squad had the Perfect Weekend Celebration (View Pics)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her gang (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan's girl gang sure knows how to work hard and party harder. While Karisma Kapoor is busy with her promotional activities for her web debut, Mentalhood these days, Kareena Kapoor Khan has her shooting commitments and so does Malaika Arora. And yet these girls find a way to come together and enjoy a brunch or at least plan a coffee date with their rest of the gang. No wonder they say happy girls are the prettiest! The Takht girl was clicked with her pals as they enjoyed an outing together or they could be celebrating Bebo's official entry on Instagram? International Women's Day 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif Give you Perfect Outfits to Dress Up and Celebrate the Day with Your Girl Gang (View Pics).

While Kareena sizzled in her black tank top and blue jeans, Malaika decided to share her thunder by picking a simple tie and dye top with a pair of jeans. Though Mala's matching pumps were enough to grab our eyeballs, we are busy glancing through their happy faces while remembering the last time we had so much fun over the weekend! Kareena's Instagram entry was well highlighted and the actress received a close to 1.2 million followers within a span of 24 hours. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Son Taimur Looking Admiringly At Malaika Arora’s Boy Arhaan Khan Is Aww-dorable.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her gang (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena's circle of close friends has stayed the same for so many years. Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and Natasha Poonawalla are all a part of this glam gang and their uber-cool gatherings are often the talk of the town. Now that's Bebo's on social media, we are looking forward to her sharing pictures from her one too many outings. Hopefully, she'll start posting them soon.