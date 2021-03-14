Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, celebrates his birthday on March 14. For someone who believes in doing one movie every year, the importance of quality over quantity is certainly too much for him. From Lagaan, which was India's official entry at Oscars for that year to 3 Idiots, which resonated with so many sentiments, he has always been a pioneer of 'versatile' roles and thought-provoking cinema. Aamir Khan Shares a Thought-Provoking Video on Gender Equality Made by Kiran Rao (Watch Video).

Besides being a tough artist to impress, Aamir also believes in having drastic transformation for all his roles. From putting on weight and then losing it for Dangal to his flaunting his six-pack abs in Ghajini, he has always been an inspiration for so many. As the Mann actor gets ready to celebrate his big day today, we take a look at some of the best looks from his multiple releases. Have a look. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Gets Mobbed By Fans In Turkey Who Broke Social Distancing Norms To Click Pictures With the Actor.

Ghajini

Who can forget Aamir Khan's drastic transformation for this role? Suffering from short term memory loss, his character needed to have tattoos all over his body and with those perfect six-pack abs, he certainly nailed his angry young man avatar to the hilt.

Dangal

Another demanding role that required him to gain weight initially to play an aged father, and then lose weight to play his younger self on the big screen. But knowing Aamir, he did it and even made it look like a cakewalk.

PK

A curious alien who lands on Earth and finds himself asking one too many questions and demanding logic behind everything. While the avatar was nothing different, we loved all his portrayed his role in this Rajkumar Hirani directorial.

3 Idiots/Rang De Basanti

Playing a college student in his late 40s is not an easy task but trust Aamir to make it look like one. Khan played a rather brat student in Rang De Basanti and someone inquisitive or smart in 3 Idiots. And yes, not once did we question his age in either of his outings.

Thugs of Hindostan

While the movie tanked at the box office, Aamir's get up as a pirate or a thug was quite convincing. We loved his curly hair and his overall look that was probably the only captivating thing about this movie.

Secret Superstar

While his look was disgusting at times, let's be honest, he also looked fun in that. An arrogant musician who eventually helps a singing sensation, this movie received all the love and yet we feel, it deserved a bit more.

Mangal Pandey

Another Aamir Khan disaster at the box office but his get up as Mangal Pandey was commendable. Now we don't know if the team took some artistic liberty while styling his look with that moustache and long hair but whatever it was, it helped in giving him an edge.

With his future outing, Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor is all set to break his own benchmark. With multiple looks throughout the movie, he's set to boggle our minds once again. We hope the star has a great birthday and that he continues to impress us with all his movie endeavours. Happy Birthday, Aamir Khan!

