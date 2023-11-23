Actor Kartik Aaryan was seen celebrating his birthday with actress Tara Sutaria, amid dating rumours. Others who were seen attending the birthday bash included names such as Vaani Kapoor, Rasha Thadani, Abhishek Kapoor. Pictures from his party are doing the rounds on social media. One image shows the Dhamaka star posing with Tara and Rasha all dressed in black. Kartik Aaryan Birthday: Check Out His Coolest Fashion Looks, One Pic at a Time!.

Rumours about Tara and Kartik started doing the rounds, when they were seen hanging out together in Mumbai. The two will also reportedly share screen space in the upcoming Anurag Basu film Aashiqui 3. Kartik Aaryan Turns 33! Paparazzi Sing Birthday Song for Chandu Champion Actor As He Slices the Cake (Watch Video).

Tara even wished Kartik with a picture from their photoshoot for a brand. Sharing their photo, with Popat, she captioned: "Happy Birthday Popat! May our Scorpio energy always make brand shoots look like this". The two have not confirmed or debunked the rumours about dating.

