Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are all set to star in filmmaker Anurag Basu's untitled next. The much-anticipated film also marks the Bollywood debut of 'Kissik Girl' Sreeleela, who gained widespread attention after her appearance in a song from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. The actors are currently busy shooting for the film in Siliguri, and now, several photos from the set have gone viral, giving fans a sneak peek into the film. However, one of the pictures shows Kartik Aaryan injured, sparking concern. ‘Kissik Girl’ Sreeleela Is All Smiles As She Makes FIRST Public Appearance Amid Kartik Aaryan Dating Rumours (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan Sports Wounded Hand in Leaked Photos From Anurag Basu’s Untitled Next

In the photos shared on Reddit, Kartik Aaryan can be seen sporting a rugged look with long hair and a beard. His new look has become the talk of the town ever since the teaser for the film was unveiled in February. In one of the pictures, he could be seen riding a motorcycle with Sreeleela behind him. In another picture, he can be spotted with a wound on his hand. The photos also showed Kartik and Sreeleela being welcomed at a hotel and enjoying tea with others.

Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela’s Leaked Photos From Sets of Their Anurag Basu Film

After the announcement teaser for the film was released on February 15, netizens quickly dres comparisons with Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor's Aashiqui 2. But the makers later clarified that the film is not related to the Aashiqui franchise. Initially, Animal fame Trptii Dimri was set to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film, but she was later replaced by Sreeleela for reasons unknown. Sreeleela Attends Co-Star Kartik Aaryan’s Family Celebrations, Viral Video Capturing Duo Sparks Dating Rumours – WATCH.

What makes these updates more interesting is the rumored romance between Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela. The South sensation first sparked dating rumors when she attended a family gathering of Kartik, raising eyebrows. Produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-Series Films, the untitled movie is set for a Diwali 2025 release.

