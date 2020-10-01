Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli is all set to meet its audience. Since the cinema halls are still shut in India, the makers have gone the digital way with their projects. Khaali Peeli is also releasing online. By now the fans have gotten used to this way of watching movies. Khaali Peeli's audience too is behind the tablet, laptop and phone screens! So where and where can one watch Khaali Peeli? A part of the answer is Zee Plex. Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday Shares Pics of Her First Look Test Ahead of Film’s Release.

Let us tell you a bit about this OTT platform. Zee Plex is Zee's new ‘Cinema2Home’ (C2H) service for showcasing new films on TV and digital platforms. Ananya and Ishaan have been already reiterating that we can watch this platform once it starts streaming, through their social media. Also, if you are a resident of Gurugram or Bengaluru, you are lucky. These residents can watch the premiere at drive-in theatres of Gurugram and Bengaluru. Speaking of the release date, it is releasing on 2 October 2020. Catch the trailer and songs below if you have not already!

Watch Khaali Peeli Trailer:

Watch Tehas Nehas Song Here:

Watch Duniya Sharma Jaayegi Song Here:

Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan and co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Yash Miglan. This is for the first time that Ananya and Ishaan will be seen sharing screen space. So, are you excited for the Khaali Peeli release?

