Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor on Thursday celebrated five years of the hit romantic-comedy Ki and Ka. On the occasion, the duo also expressed their desire to work in a sequel to the film. The 'Kurbaan' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a candid behind-the-scenes picture. Along with sharing the image, she also revealed that after the film, her elder son Taimur was conceived. 10 Years Of Urumi: Prithviraj Sukumaran Calls His Film with Prabhu Deva, Genelia D’Souza a ‘Movie of a Lifetime’.

She wrote, "A film I thoroughly enjoyed, a film quite bold, a film after which Tim was conceived, a film that must be made into a sequel... only cause I want to work with @arjunkapoor and Balki once again... Arjun don't worry, I will continue to say chappal laooooo." The 'Ishaqzaade' star too reminisced working on the film by sharing a picture with a 'piece of memorabilia'. The actor posted a picture of him holding a mangalsutra, a nostalgic reminder to the film's poster that had Kareena tying the mangalsutra on the neck of Arjun. 2 Years of Sonchiriya: Bhumi Pednekar Misses the Late Sushant Singh Rajput, Says ‘We Really Had the Best Time on Set’.

Along with the snap, he wrote, "A piece of memorabilia from ki & ka !!! Missing the set and missing the on screen Ki... this film was personal as I chose it for my mom and it's now even more personal after working with Bebo and Balki sir... I think we need a sequel (winking emoticon) what say @kareenakapoorkhan?" 'Ki and Ka' revolves around a young, married couple contradicting the gender roles placed upon women and men in the Indian society, by making the man a stay-at-home husband and the woman a working professional. The film had triggered a national conversation about gender parity in society as the director had positioned the film perfectly with a tag line that read 'Striling, Puling, Samething!'.