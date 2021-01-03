Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, on social media, shared the mantra she follows. Kiara posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen wearing a pink and white bikini. Kiara Advani Takes Social Media on Blaze with Her Latest Photo From Maldives Vacation

She captioned it, "Swim, Sleep, Hydrate, Eat Repeat." Kiara's recent release was "Indoo Ki Jawaani", which revolves around a dating application. After Leaving Mumbai With Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Shares an Exotic Pic From Maldives

Check Out Kiara Advani's Instagram Story Below:

Kiara Advani's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The actress has three films lined up over the next months -- "Shershaah" opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", and "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

